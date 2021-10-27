Weather Alert Thursday – Evening T-storms

Rain, and even a few thunderstorms will move into the area late tomorrow. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s. Clouds will increase tomorrow morning with showers arriving in the afternoon. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow evening. If warm and humid air pushes into the Carolinas, there will be a chance for severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and tornadoes. This will be most likely along the coast, and timing for potential severe weather will be between 8pm and 2am. This storm system will be slow to clear, and it will stay mostly cloudy on Friday with a few lingering showers. Clouds will linger into Saturday as well. The system will be gone by Sunday, and sunshine will return. The sunny, seasonable weather will continue into next week with high temperatures in the 70s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low 70s.