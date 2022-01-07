Another lovely day in the Carolinas. We saw clear skies and chilly temperatures. Expect similar conditions tomorrow with a warm up on Sunday, Sunday will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the high 60s. Warm weather won’t stick around for long, as a weak frontal system sweeps through on Monday, creating partly cloudy conditions and a 30% chance of rain. After a rainy start to the week, we can expect chilly, sunny conditions Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures gradually increasing as we make it later in the week. Friday may bring some moisture into the area, but I will update you on that possibility as we make it later in the week. The rest of Friday includes partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.
Weekend looks lovely
by: Frank JohnsonPosted: / Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter