Wet weather is moving in for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in. Rain will be isolated this evening, then pick up late tonight. It will stay mostly cloudy this weekend with on and off showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible, especially on Saturday. Most spots will see around an inch of rain, but some spots could see over two inches of rain. The rain will start to clear next week, but it will take a couple of days. Scattered thunderstorms will continue on Monday, then hit or miss storms on Tuesday. Dry weather will move in for the middle of the week. Rain chances may return by the end of next week. Temperatures will stay near normal through next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.