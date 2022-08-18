We will see wet weather for the end of the week. A warm front will slowly move across the Carolinas tomorrow, bringing clouds and rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible tomorrow. High temperatures will stay below normal in the low 80s. The front will push to our north for the weekend, and we will see some clearing. Partly sunny skies will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 80s over the weekend, but there will still be a chance for late day thunderstorms. A cold front will push into the Carolinas on Monday, bringing back the higher chance for rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week, keeping temperatures below normal.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 66 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warmer with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.