Rain moving in tonight will continue through tomorrow. Tonight will be cloudy and mild with scattered showers as a warm front moves through. Temperatures will rise overnight. Tomorrow will be windy and warm with periods of rain and thunderstorms. We should get a good, soaking rain tomorrow with between 1/2 and one inch possible. Temperatures tomorrow will warm into the low 70s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night, bringing and end to the rain and clearing the clouds away. It will also cool it back down. Sunshine returns on Friday, but it will be cooler with highs near 60. The cool weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A storm system will pass by to our south on Saturday, bringing a few more clouds, but it will be sunny on Sunday. The sunny, cool weather will continue into next week.

