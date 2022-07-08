Rain chances will increase for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move into the area tomorrow, and slowly push southward through Sunday. This will keep it rather cloudy with showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, tomorrow night and Sunday. There is potential for heavy rain, and some spots could see a few inches of rain this weekend. It will stay hot and humid tomorrow, then cool a little on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 80s. It will dry out a little for next week, but there will still be a chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Monday, then be back to normal in the 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s.