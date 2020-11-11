Wet weather moving in

The chance for rain showers tonight will continue for the next few days. Tropical moisture pushing into the Carolinas will bring higher humidity and on and off rain showers through Thursday. It will stay warm with low temperatures tonight near 70, and highs tomorrow near 80. A weak cold front will move into the area on Thursday, keeping the chance for rain high. This front will move offshore Friday, bringing some slightly drier air into the Carolinas. The front will stall just offshore through the weekend, keeping a chance for showers around. It will stay warm through the weekend with high temperatures in the 70s. A stronger cold front will move through late Monday with a chance for a shower. Much cooler weather will move in Monday night. High temperatures on Tuesday will be below normal, in the low 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with on and off showers. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.