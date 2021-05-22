What you can and cannot do when operating a golf cart in Georgetown County this beach season

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Beach season is here and authorities in Georgetown County are reminding citizens and beach house renters about rules when it comes to operating golf carts along the coast.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said golf cart drivers must be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license and liability insurance.

You should only drive during daylight hours, and travel within four miles of the address on the registration certificate. “And on a road that is a non-primary highway with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less,” the sheriff said.

Deputies say do not drive on a bike path or beach in Georgetown County.