Wife of missing Murrells Inlet man charged with accessory after a murder appears in court; receives $150K bond

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The wife of a missing Murrells Inlet man, who has been charged with accessory after a murder and desecration of human remains, has been released on bond.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Irene Killen Clodfelter was released on bond around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Clodfelter, 74, wife of Hubert Lee Clodfelter who has been reported missing, was booked into J Reuben Long without bond on Monday. She faces one charge of accessory after the fact to a felony or murder and one charge of destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.

Clodfelter appeared in court on Tuesday. News13 was in the courtroom for the hearing.

A judge set Clodfelter’s bond at $100,000 bond on the accessory after the fact to a felony or murder charge and $50,000 for the destruction, desecration or removal of human remains charge.

According to a report from the GCSO, Hubert Clodfelter’s daughter said she hasn’t contacted her father in two years and has tried several times to reach him on his cell phone.

Hubert Clodfelter’s daughter reported to police that Irene Clodfelter answers the phone and gives a reason why she hasn’t heard from him, the report said. The daughter also told police she has spoken with Clodfelter’s tenants and neighbors, who reportedly said they haven’t seen or heard from him in about two years.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office is investigating human remains in connection to those belonging to a Hubert Clodfelter. At this time, the Coroner’s Office is working to scientifically identify the remains.

The remains were found at 10108 Kings Road, near the Myrtle Beach Travel Park, over the weekend, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about Clodfelter is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.