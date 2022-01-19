Winter Storm Watch: Ice accumulation possible across the area Friday

Although we saw a nice warm up today, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for our part of the Carolinas for late Thursday night through Saturday morning. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cold as the past few nights. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs in the 60s. A strong cold front will move through late in the day, bringing scattered showers and much colder weather.

Temperatures will drop Thursday night, and the scattered showers will continue. Temperatures will continue to fall on Friday, so rain should turn to freezing rain, even along the coast.

A storm system will develop offshore on Friday, and that will keep precipitation going throughout the day and through Friday night.

Rain will change to freezing rain on Friday and continue Friday night. This may mix with some sleet before ending Saturday morning. Accumulations will be between a tenth of an inch to one quarter of an inch of ice.

Sunshine returns on later Saturday, but temperatures will stay below normal into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 42 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs 62 inland, 64 beaches.

Friday, much colder with periods of freezing rain and sleet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.