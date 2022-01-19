GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown and Williamsburg counties may be impacted by winter weather by the end of this week.

“A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Williamsburg and Georgetown counties in advance of what could be a fairly significant icing event Friday through Saturday morning,” said Storm Team 2 meteorologist Josh Marthers.

A cold rain will develop by Friday morning and slowly transition into freezing rain from north to south during the day and into the evening as colder air invades from the north, according to Marthers.

“Amounts and impacts won’t be clear until later today or Thursday morning, but you should prepare for the possibility of winter weather in the form of freezing rain and ice,” he said.

In the latest bulletin from the National Weather Services, areas in South Carolina that could be impacted by winter weather may see estimated ice accumulations between 0.20 to 0.40 inches and around one-tenth of an inch along the immediate coast.

Winter Storm Watch in place for Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties (Jan. 19)

“The forecasted ice accumulations will make travel extremely hazardous if not impossible. Power outages and tree damage will likely occur with these potential ice amounts,” the National Weather Service said.

Marthers said the winter storm watch may be expanded to include other parts of the Lowcountry. Storm Team 2 will keep you updated.