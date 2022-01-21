A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning. A storm system will move through tonight with temperatures below freezing, bringing wintry weather to the area. The storm will bring mostly freezing rain, and cloudy change to sleet and a brief period of snow before ending late tonight. Accumulations of 1/4 to 1/2 inch of ice are possible. These higher ice amounts are possible all the way to the coast.

Sunshine returns on Saturday, but temperatures will stay below normal through Sunday