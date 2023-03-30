Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Georgetown County woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found in possession of eight pounds of marijuana.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Evelyn Clark was arrested Wednesday at a home on Orange Street.

Clark was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute in proximity of a school or park.

Deputies noted the second charge stemmed from the house being located within a half-mile of a school.

She is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.