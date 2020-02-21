Woman arrested after drugs, guns seized from home in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Thursday following a month-long drug investigation in Georgetown.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with agents from the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Units and Georgetown Police executed a drug-related search warrant at a residence on Greentown Road.

It came after a month-long investigation into drugs that were being purchased at the home stemming from citizen complaints.

During the search, law enforcement seized over 308 grams of heroin, 78.12 grams of an unidentified powder substance, a loaded AK47 assault rifle, a loaded .40 caliber pistol and a loaded 9mm pistol along with digital scales and packaging materials.

Deputies say the seizure may have prevented over 3,000 dosage units from being sold on city and county streets and would have a street value of over $60,000.

Tityonina Scott is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, pending warrants for Trafficking Heroin over 28g and Possessing a Firearm During a Violent Felony.