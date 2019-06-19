Woman charged in connection to husband’s death out on bond

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman charged in connection to her husband’s death is now out on bond.

Arrest warrants show Irene Clodfelter found her husband, Hubert Clodfelter, dead under their Murrells Inlet home. She then put his body in a trash bag.

Authorities later found human remains in a garbage bag in Horry County last week and said they are connected to the case.

Hubert Clodfelter’s daughter, who reported him missing back in March, spoke in bond court on Tuesday.

“My heart aches with pain, my heart also aches with anger, that Irene could do to dad—what she has admitted to doing,” she said. “No one, no one deserves to rot in a garbage bag with his wife above him enjoying her life.”

An Horry County judge set bond at $150,000. Clodfelter also faces two counts of obstructing justice in Georgetown County.