Woman files lawsuit after dog bite at annual oyster roast in Murrels Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman filed a lawsuit against three organizations and wants her medical bills covered after she claims a dog bit her.

According to court records, Taylor James is suing the Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue, Surf Rider Foundation and Wicked Tuna after claiming a dog from the rescue bit her when she tried to kiss it.

The lawsuit states the dog “pounced” on James, causing “significant injuries and damages” during the Surf Rider Foundation’s 6th annual Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Contest at Wicked Tuna back in February.

James claims the organizations knew the dog was dangerous and did not do anything to prevent the incident.

A dollar amount James is seeking was not made clear.