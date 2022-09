A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday.

According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday night.

The time and details of the collision are not clear.

Lanes along Browns Ferry Road were closed for several hours following the crash.