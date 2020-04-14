You can meet the animals of Brookgreen Gardens Lowcountry Zoo during special Facebook Live

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet is offering virtual programming from the Lowcountry Zoo.

Founded in 1931, Brookgreen Gardens offers a unique melding of art, nature, and history. It has been a cultural center for our community ever since.

The organization’s zoo features animals that live in the woods, swamps, and waters of the region in their natural habitats.

While it remains open and following federal, state and local social distancing guidance, the zoo wanted to offer virtual access to those who may not have the chance to visit in person.

On Wednesday, you can join Zookeeper Brookgreen’s lead Zookeeper, Caleb Dennis, for a meet and greet with the animals of Brookgreen’s Lowcountry Zoo during a special Facebook Live.

Don’t miss it! The event happens Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at www.facebook.com/BrookgreenGardens

