Georgetown County School District begins search for new superintendent; public forums set for Monday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A search has started for a new superintendent for the Georgetown County School District and the district is seeking input from employees and community members.

“Community and staff engagement activities are planned for February 24-26, 2020 and will allow employees and citizens in all four attendance zones an opportunity to share feedback on the characteristics and skill set desired in the next superintendent,” the district said. “A team from BWP & Associates, the national search firm selected by the GCSD School Board to assist with the search process, will seek suggestions, answer questions, and explain the search process during scheduled meetings and forums.”

Public forums led by members of the district’s search team will be held Monday evening at the following times:

Andrews High School auditorium at 5 p.m.

Georgetown High School auditorium at 6 p.m.

Waccamaw High School Auditorium at 6 p.m.

Carvers Bay High School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

“One of the main outcomes of this community engagement process will be the creation of a Leadership Profile which will identify the characteristics and skill set our next superintendent needs to be successful in our district and community,” said Jim Dumm, chairman of the GCSD School Board. “This profile will assist the search team in its recruiting efforts and the Board in its selection process.”

