Georgetown County schoolboard member sworn-in as State Board of Education chair

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A board member for the Georgetown County School District has been sworn in as chair of the State Board of Education.

Alan Walters was selected by the Georgetown legislative delegation to represent the Fifteenth Circuit – which included Georgetown and Horry counties – on the State Board of Education in 2019.

He currently serves as Executive Director of Safety and Risk Management for the Georgetown County School District.

“I look forward to working with my fellow board members and Superintendent Spearman as we strive to overcome the educational challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Walters. “This must include strengthening current and creating new school safety initiatives that will allow our teachers and students to focus on instruction and learning.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, the State Board of Education is the policy-making body for public K-12 education in South Carolina and consists of 17 members, each appointed from the state’s 16 judicial circuits for four terms.