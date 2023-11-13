GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has announced it will conduct at least one traffic checkpoint in the next thirty days.

The traffic stops will be a part of GCSO efforts to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities on Georgetown County roadways.

In addition, the office will enforce traffic safety education and saturation patrols, especially during the holiday season when traveling is higher than usual.

The efforts are partially funded by the 2023-2024 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.