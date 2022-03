GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Monday after deputies say shots were fired into a Pawleys Island condo.

According to GCSO, shots were fired into an occupied condo at True Blue Condominiums.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

GCSO believes that it was an isolated incident.

Investigators are working to learn more. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

