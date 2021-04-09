Georgetown deputies searching for suspect in auto break-ins

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are looking to identify a person connected to auto break-ins.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was captured on home security camera running away from the scene.

Deputies say three auto break-ins were reported on Candlewood Drive and another on Chasewood Drive between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. last Sunday.

Four firearms and two iPhones were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Tom Barrineau at 843-436-6051.