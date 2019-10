GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to the public to help them identify a suspect involved in a credit card fraud.

Provided by GCSO

The fraud happened at the Publix grocery store in the Pawleys Island community, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

A photo from security cameras shows the suspect leaving the store.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.