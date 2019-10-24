Georgetown High School student arrested for bringing loaded pistol on campus

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County on Thursday arrested a student at Georgetown High School for bringing a firearm on campus.

During an interview with the student inside the principal’s office at the school, investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office discovered the juvenile had a loaded pistol in his possession during a pat-down.

Deputies were investigating reports of threats made on a school bus.

All students are safe and secure, they said no additional threats have been identified.

An investigation is on-going and charges against the student are pending at this time.