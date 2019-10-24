LIVE NOW /
Click here to watch our livestream of NEWS 2 at 4:00PM

Georgetown High School student arrested for bringing loaded pistol on campus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County on Thursday arrested a student at Georgetown High School for bringing a firearm on campus.

During an interview with the student inside the principal’s office at the school, investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office discovered the juvenile had a loaded pistol in his possession during a pat-down.

Deputies were investigating reports of threats made on a school bus.

All students are safe and secure, they said no additional threats have been identified.

An investigation is on-going and charges against the student are pending at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES