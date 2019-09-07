Georgetown man arrested for looting during Hurricane Dorian

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after being accused of breaking into storage unites during hurricane Dorian.

Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged a Georgetown man with felony Looting During a State of Emergency after he was arrested today in Murrells Inlet.

Deputies say Donavan Jones, 27, was caught burglarizing a shop/storage unit on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass and detained by the shop owner until deputies took him into custody. During the investigation, deputies learned Jones was suspected of breaking into a total of three buildings. All of the stolen property was recovered and returned to the owners.

Jones is being detained at Georgetown County Detention Center on three charges of Burglary 2nd degree (enhanced due to previous convictions) and three charges of felony Looting During State of Emergency. Georgetown County is under a Governor-proclaimed State of Emergency, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, until Sunday.