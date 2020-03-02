Georgetown man gets 15 years for trafficking crack cocaine

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking crack cocaine.

Vincedric Holmes, 25, entered an Alford plea on Monday to first-offense trafficking cocaine base more than 28 grams, but less than 100 grams, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit that they are guilty but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence.

Judge Steven H. John sentenced Holmes to serve 15 years in prison, said Richard Todd, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Holmes was arrested in April 2018 after members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit followed an undercover drug operation, Todd said.

“This drug bust by Georgetown County deputies and DEU agents lead to a large portion of drugs being removed from the streets of Georgetown County,” Todd said. “We appreciate the diligent work of law enforcement to keep our communities safe and drug-free.”