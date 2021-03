GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Saturday night arrested Dedrick Adams in connection to a fire at his ex-girlfriend’s home earlier in the evening.

According to GPD, Adams’ ex-girlfriend lives at the Reservoir Street home with their children, but no one was home when the fire began around 7:00 p.m.

Adams is being charged with second degree burglary and arson. He is currently at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.