Georgetown police officer injured when hit by DUI driver

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A police officer was injured when he was hit by a driver who has been charged with suspicion of DUI.

Sergeant Scott Scogin’s cruiser was struck by another vehicle from the rear Friday night, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Sgt. Scogin was in his cruiser assisting a disabled motorist in front of Walgreens on Fraser Street when the crash happened.

Sgt. Scogin was transported by EMS to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The police department posted this message on Facebook: “Please keep Sergeant Scogin and his family in your prayers.”

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for suspicion of driving under the influence and later released.