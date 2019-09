GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Georgetown County say emergency rescue service has been suspended for all areas south of Highmarket Street and serviced by Georgetown Fire/EMS.

Services will remain suspended until wind speeds subside to a safe level and crews are able to return to work.

Anyone experiencing and emergency can still dial 9-1-1 to be added to the list.

Rescuers will prioritize calls once service resumes.