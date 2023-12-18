GEORGETOWN S.C. (WCBD)– Many business owners in Georgetown spent part of the day cleaning up after a coastal storm that caused heavy rainfall and significant flooding on Sunday.

This morning, officials said Georgetown received up to 12.75 inches of rain from Saturday to Monday morning.

“We had an excessive flood event that we were not anticipating. We were very well prepared as a city and emergency management for 46 inches of rain; however, we received over 12 inches of rain, and it was really and truly a perfect storm,” said Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe.

Some leaders and business owners said the rainfall amount caught them by surprise. They were expected to receive much lower rainfall, and with Christmas just days away, one business owner said while damage from the storm was a setback on holiday plans, she’s thankful she can recover what was lost.

“We’re feeling overwhelmed, but for the most part, we feel very grateful. I know some other homeowners with businesses in the area were way worse off than we are, so it’s just a lot of work in the aftermath right now, but I have a great team. Everybody is pulled together, and we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Kelly Ward, business owner of Georgetown marketplace.

Leaders say it is most important to stay prepared when a storm is near because you never know what can happen in a high-flooding area.

“You can’t predict what happened yesterday. That was kind of like the thousand-year flood. You cannot predict that much rain in that much time, and when it has no place to go, there’s not much you can do about it. You need to be prepared for the cleanup,” said Mayor Jayroe.

Officials say most businesses in Georgetown expect to reopen as usual on Wednesday.