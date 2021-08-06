GET 2 KNOW: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn’s family talks about their daughter competing in the Tokyo Olympics

Gold medalist Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn poses on the podium for the women’s 100m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry native and Fort Dorchester High School graduate Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will bring home a gold medal when she returns from the Tokyo Olympics.

The athlete competed in the Women’s 100-meter hurdles as she represented her mother’s home country of Puerto Rico.

Prior to competing, Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler spoke with her parents, James Quinn and Maria Camacho-Quinn, about their daughter’s mindset going into the 100-meter hurdle finals in the Tokyo Olympics.

Two days later… she won the gold medal.

