GET 2 KNOW: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn’s family talks about their daughter competing in the Tokyo Olympics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry native and Fort Dorchester High School graduate Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will bring home a gold medal when she returns from the Tokyo Olympics.
The athlete competed in the Women’s 100-meter hurdles as she represented her mother’s home country of Puerto Rico.
Prior to competing, Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler spoke with her parents, James Quinn and Maria Camacho-Quinn, about their daughter’s mindset going into the 100-meter hurdle finals in the Tokyo Olympics.
Two days later… she won the gold medal.
You can listen to their conversation and how sports play a major role in the family during this week’s Get 2 Know podcast.