Get 2 Know: Rob Fowler gets candid with Chris Singleton about life before tragedy and the ultimate act of forgiveness

Chris Singleton poses with his sister, Camryn, left, and his brother, Caleb, right, before the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins baseball game Monday, Aug 17, 2015, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Their mother, Sharonda, was one of nine parishioners killed in the Emanuel A.M.E. Church shooting in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – “Love is stronger than hate,” words uttered by Chris Singleton after losing his mom, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, during the Charleston Church Shooting in June 2015 resonated with the community.

He believes God was speaking through him during that time to show the power of forgiveness despite tragedy and the ultimate act of hatred.

“I thought there’s no way I could forgive my mother’s killer,” he said. “I didn’t even know why she was murdered at the time. Didn’t know who did it, didn’t know anything – but I said ‘we already forgive him’ and to me, I think that is a testament of God working through me, and I now know why… because of how powerful forgiveness is.”

In this week’s episode of ‘Get 2 Know,’ a community podcast hosted by Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler, we hear from Chris Singleton about life before the tragedy – growing up in Atlanta and later moving to Goose Creek.

You’ll hear about his early love for sports, playing baseball for Goose Creek High School, and getting support from his mom both on and off the field.

“My mom was always one that was super loud, was cheering, and I look back on those moments and I cherish them,” he said. “In the moment it’s embarrassing, but when you look back, you’re like man, she really cared.”

He also talks about being an author, key note speaker, and life with the Charleston Riverdogs.

Get 2 Know: Chris Singleton – listen to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts and more.