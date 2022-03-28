CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the next few weeks, locals and visitors alike will have the opportunity to glimpse inside some of the most beautiful, historic Charleston homes.

The Historic Charleston Foundation is welcoming visitors with open doors to the 75th Charleston Festival of Homes and Gardens.

Since 1947, the annual festival has given attendees a virtual key to the city by providing a rare opportunity to explore Charleston’s 350-year history through three weeks of walking tours, lectures, and luncheons.

As expected, the hallmark of the festival is the self-guided neighborhood walking tours. The two tour versions–Garden Splendor and Architectural Spendlor– are identified by a central street with docents stationed at each site to greet guests and offer insight into the history of the homes. The Garden Spendlor tour focuses on exclusively private gardens, while the Architectural Splendor tour focuses on exquisite workmanship and design.

In addition to the daily self-guided tours, the festival offers morning history walks led by expert guides, ‘Food for Thought’ luncheons where participants can enjoy educational talks, and virtual lectures where guests learn about Charleston’s architectural and cultural history.

In its 75-year run, The Festival of Houses and Gardens has grown to become the Foundation’s largest fundraiser.

This year’s festival runs until April 9th. Click here for more information on how to purchase tickets.