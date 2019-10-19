Ghost Monkey Brewery and HyLo fitness to host a benefit workout for local non-profit I GOT LEGS

Breaking News
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ghost Monkey Brewery and HY-Lo Fitness are teaming up and putting on a benefit workout for local non-profit I GOT LEGS.

The event is happening on Saturday, October 26, at Ghost Monkey Brewery located at 522 Wando Lane in Mount Pleasant.

I GOT LEGS is a local non-profit that raises funds to help re-enable people with physical challenges. This event will be an extension of Founder and Executive Director of I GOT LEGS Adam Gorlitsky’s marathon campaign. Funds raised will go towards I GOT LEGS’ two core giving back programs: “NEED LEGS!” and their quality of life grant fund.

This event will feature a High-Intensity Interval Training class from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. led by HyLo fitness. Following the workout, enjoy a refreshing beer at the after-party from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

There is a $10 dollar minimum donation required to participate. Ghost Monkey Brewery will be donating tips and a percentage of sales to the I GOT LEGS cause. There will also be a raffle with prizes.

If you’d like to learn more about the event, click here.

If you’d like to learn more about the cause or to donate, click here.

