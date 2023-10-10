CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of Charleston’s most iconic haunted locations will reopen this month for nightly tours just in time for the Halloween season.

Bulldog Tours announced Tuesday it will resume ghost tours at the historic Old City Jail on Magazine Street following a two-year renovation project.

While guests likely will not see any changes to the iconic and ominous building; however, a new heating and cooling system was installed along with updated restrooms.

There are also new visual depictions of various forms of punishment, the prison yard, and the jailer’s quarters, according to the tour company.

Tour guides typically lead small groups throughout the first floor as they recount chilling, disturbing, and even gruesome stories of infamous criminals who were once imprisoned at the jail in horrific conditions.

“Our guests have really missed this tour over the past two years, and we think they will be excited to see the updates to the building and to the tour itself,” said Bulldog Tours’ owner, John LaVerne.

The 45-minute nightly tours will begin Friday, October 20th. Advanced reservations are required.