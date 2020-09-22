Ghostbusters-in-Training: Summerville Medical Center celebrates Bill Murray’s 70th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Summerville Medical Center wants to give a big “Happy 70th Birthday!” to the iconic Bill Murray. In lieu of cake and ice cream, their Women and Children’s Unit decided to think outside the box.

Honoring one of Murray’s most beloved movies, Ghostbusters (1984), the team dressed up 6 of their newborns as “Ghostbusters-in-Training,” Slimer and Stay Puft.





“We try to have as much fun around here as possible!” says Angel Bozard, AVP of Women’s Services.

Their unit frequently celebrates holidays with fun onesies and costumes. This go round included custom-made Ghostbuster onesies and “Proton Packs” crafted by one of the NICU nurses.

A hospital volunteer handmade the Slimer and Stay Puft costumes; while another staff member made a batch of matching cupcakes.

Bozard says celebrations like today are fun and light-hearted for the new moms and dads.

“And you know just being creative, to make this fun — especially during this time in the world where things can get pretty serious pretty quickly. So, trying to bring any joy into the day is pretty important,” she says.

These 6 babies are now the newest Bill Murray fans on the block. Summerville Medical Center is hoping that their party will catch his eye over the next few days.

“We just want to say happy birthday and thanks for being a part of our community!” says Bozard.

To see more photos, click here.