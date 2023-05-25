CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A toddler was taken to a local hospital Tuesday after she was attacked by a dog while riding her bicycle, according to a report from the Charleston Police Department.

The 3-year-old victim’s father and uncle were reportedly on a walk when the girl was attacked by what was described as a mixed-breed dog. It happened shortly before 6:00 p.m.

According to the incident report, the victim’s father and uncle were punching and hitting the dog to make it let go of the child’s ear and head.

Officers met with the dog’s owner, who police said was actively trying to restrain the dog with a harness, and the man was told to put his dog inside while they spoke about the incident.

The man told officers that his grandfather was walking the dog when he lost control of the animal while it was lunging at the toddler on her bike.

When he heard the disturbance, the man said he quickly ran outside to get the dog under control. He admitted that his grandfather has had a hard time controlling the animal in the past.

The child was taken to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Her condition and extent of injuries remain unknown.