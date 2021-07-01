Girl Scout cookie sales soared in the Lowcountry amid national surplus

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Millions of Girl Scout cookies made during the pandemic could go stale if they are not sold.

“Without a doubt, the thin mints are the number one seller. In fact, nationally the thin mints is the second-highest selling cookie in the country,” said Diane Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina.

You can find Girl Scout cookies stashed in pantries across the Lowcountry, but this year has looked different with some scouts still having unsold cookies.

“The Bakers over anticipated the demand and basically baked an extra 15 million boxes,” said Flanagan. In a typical year, 200 million boxes are sold nationally, but “this has been an unusual year across the whole country.”

The impact of the surplus is not as quite severe for troops here in the Lowcountry. Although they faced challenges during the pandemic, eased restrictions in South Carolina helped Girl Scouts sell all their cookies locally.

“Our girls this year averaged selling 450 boxes per girl. That’s absolutely incredible. The national average is about 160 boxes,” said Flanagan.

Since you can only buy cookies from a Girl Scout, the organization has another way where you can help get rid of the leftover cookies.

“So, what they’ve done is they set up links at girlscouts.org where the public can go and help out by purchasing those cookies which will be donated from the baker to our military,” said Flanagan.

Girl Scout cookie season rolls though the second week of January though the beginning of March.