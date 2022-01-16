Girl Scout cookie season kicks off with megadrop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina are kicking off Girl Scout Cookie season again this year with a megadrop.

The Girl Scout Cookie program continues to be one of the country’s biggest girl-led businesses. This year, the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina is starting the season off with a megadrop at its new distribution center at Smith Dray Line.

“We’re delivering over 18,000 cases to our troops from our new distribution center at Smith Dray Line,” says Diane Flannagan, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina. “They’ve been an amazing partner and all of our troop leaders are here picking up cookies, so girls will start selling them today and they go through the middle of March.”

Flannagan added that almost a quarter-million boxes of cookies were planning to be sold Saturday with troops picking up boxes every week until the end of the season.

“Across the state of South Carolina we’re distributing almost a half a million boxes, so it’s very exciting and the girls love it; when they’re selling Girl Scout cookies they’re running a business for the first time in their lives.”

The Girl Scouts also earn rewards and make money to do things in their community. They also learn all of the facets of running a business including money management, entrepreneurship, customer service, and goal-setting.

“Girl Scout cookies have been sold for well over 100 years and we’ve been using this distribution process to distribute cookies for well over a decade because there’s just no way we can do this out of an office, you got to have a distribution center to do it.”

This year, the Girl Scouts introduced a new cookie, the Adventureful, which is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel, that’s expected to be a great seller.

“We’re also keeping our price at $4 a box, so it’s a great bargain,” Flannagan said. “Our girls in Eastern South Carolina averaged last year selling 450 boxes per girl.”

The megadrop is Girl Scout of South Carolina’s biggest drop in the state with distributions happening in areas including Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Orangeburg, Beaufort, and Florence.