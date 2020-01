CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Girl scouts from across the Lowcountry gathered for the annual Cookie Rally, which is the kick-off to the organization’s cookie season.

It involves hundreds of young women and their leaders getting ready for the cookie season.

This year will bring something different from the past as girl scouts will be going door to door with little red wagons.

The Cookies In Hand allows for you to get your cookies right away instead of ordering and waiting.