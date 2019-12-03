Giving Tuesday 2019: How to contribute with confidence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Giving Tuesday is the annual holiday that encourages Americans to stop shopping and start donating. However, this day is often used as a tool by scammers.

First and foremost, it’s important to do your research before donating to any organization. Knowing where that money is ending up is the most important question to find answers to.

The Better Business Bureau has already done a lot of the work by creating a website that gives charities a score based off of 20 different standards.

Some of these standards include expensive, reports, and donor privacy. Below you can see all 20 points that they believe make a reputable organization.

According to a report by Classy, more than half of Americans (55%) still find it easiest to make donations digitally, whether on a computer or smartphone.

Making donations online can be tricky if you don’t know the warning signs of scammers. Experts stress the importance of simply checking the organization’s address.

According to the Better Business Bureau, having a P.O. box rather than an office address is typically a red flag.

However, one of the many organizations that has a perfect score on the BBB Wise Giving Alliance website is the American Red Cross. Director of Communications Ben Williamson says that transparency is really important to them.

“You know, with the Red Cross it’s really easy. You go to our website redcross.org and there’s a big banner where you can give to different things,” he says.

While a lot of Giving Tuesday’s success is measured in monetary donations, The Red Cross is a great example of an organization that offers many different ways to contribute.

Williamson says that they simply ask individuals to ‘give something that means something.’ This could be a blood donation, money, or just your time volunteering.

Last year, Giving Tuesday raised over $400 million in one day. With more people than ever planning to donate, experts are predicting numbers to increase this year by 26%.

If you decide to donate this year, just make sure you are doing some homework beforehand. To learn more about Giving Tuesday, click here.