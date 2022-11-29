CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Giving Tuesday is a global movement that encourages people to give back to their communities during the holiday season.

It falls on the first Tuesday in November, just after Black Friday and Cyber Monday – arguably the biggest shopping weekend of the year – encouraging people to donate to local charities and non-profits.

Among those participating in the annual initiative are myriad local organizations and groups that serve the community every day and rely on donations and support from people across the Lowcountry.

Below, you’ll find a list of non-profits and groups participating in Giving Tuesday and how you can donate.

Charleston Animal Society – Donations to the Charleston Animal Society on Giving Tuesday will help them find solutions as they deal with overcrowding. An anonymous donor will provide a $50,000 match, doubling gifts through midnight on Tuesday. (Donate)

Charleston Habitat for Humanity – By supporting this organization, you will help Charleston Habitat for Humanity give a family a safe place to live. Leaders there say you have the opportunity to help shape the lives of a Charleston Habitat family by investing in safe, stable housing. (Donate)

Charleston Waterkeeper – Organizers announced the Butler Family Foundation will match your gift today, dollar for dollar, up to $25,000 on Giving Tuesday. Charleston Waterkeeper monitors local waterways and ensures they have a strong voice for protection now and for future generations. (Donate)

Dorchester Paws – To mark 50 years of saving lives, Dorchester Paws is looking to raise $50,000 on Giving Tuesday. The first $20,000 raised will be matched, $1 for $1, thanks to generous donors. (Donate)

Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County – Your donations will help Habitat for Humanity in Georgetown County provide safe, affordable housing and supports the many volunteers in their mission. (Donate)

Medical University of South Carolina – MUSC is looking to raise money for life-saving efforts in the Lowcountry. Alumni, faculty members, board members and donors have generously contributed nearly $65,000 in matching donations on Tuesday. Because of this, online donations to the following areas will be doubled ($5=$10, $25=$50, etc.) on Nov. 29 while funds last:

College of Pharmacy

Department of Medicine

Hollings Cancer Center

Heart & Vascular Center

MUSC Children’s Health

Storm Eye Institute

Therapy Animal program

Waring Historical Library Renovation

(Donate)

Middleton Place – Your donations will help the Middleton Place Foundation to inspire, educate, and enact positive change through an understanding of American history. (Donate)

Neighbors Together – This nonprofit in North Charleston provides food, clothing, medical care, shelter, and other essentials to those in need. (Donate)

Trident United Way – Trident United Way’s 211 Helpline can help people and families access local resources like food, healthcare services, mental health, and other resources available in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. They are hoping to raise $100K for its hotline on Giving Tuesday. (Donate)