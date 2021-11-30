Giving Tuesday: How you can support local non-profits and charities in our community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Giving Tuesday is a global movement that encourages people to give back to their communities during the holiday season.

It falls on the first Tuesday in November, just after Black Friday and Cyber Monday – arguably the biggest shopping weekend of the year – encouraging people to donate to local charities and non-profits.

Among those participating in the annual initiative are myriad local organizations and groups that serve the community every day and rely on donations and support from the people across the Lowcountry.

Below, you’ll find a list of non-profits and groups participating in Giving Tuesday and how you can donate.

Berkeley Animal Center – Your donations will help animals at the Berkeley Animal Center. (Donate)

Charleston Habitat for Humanity – By supporting this organization, you will help Charleston Habitat for Humanity give a family a safe place to live. Leaders there say you have the opportunity to help shape the lives of a Charleston Habitat family by investing in safe, stable housing. (Donate)

Charleston Stage – The production company that operated out of the historic Dock Street Theater said donations will help bring live performances and arts education opportunities to more students in the Charleston community. (Donate)

Charleston Waterkeeper – Organizers announced the Butler Family Foundation will match your gift today, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 on Giving Tuesday. Charleston Waterkeeper monitors local waterways and ensures they have a strong voice for protection now and for future generations. (Donate)

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center – The region’s top resource to preventing abuse, protecting children and healing families. “On any given Tuesday, Dee Norton serves as many as five children who have experienced trauma and abuse.” You can help prevent child abuse by making a donation today. (Donate)

Dorchester Habitat for Humanity – Your donations will give families in Dorchester County “a hand-up not a hand-out.” Organizers said 166 people were assisted by their homeownership program last year because of gifts from the community. (Donate)

Dorchester Paws – This animal shelter, located in Dorchester County, is in great need of support through adoptions and supplies. Monetary donations will help with special medical cases, surgeries needed, and animals in foster care. This Giving Tuesday, members of the community have teamed up to match, the first $7,500 donated, $1 for $1, so Dorchester Paws can raise more to save more lives. (Donate)

Middleton Place – Your donations will help the Middleton Place Foundation to inspire, educate, and enact positive change through an understanding of American history. (Donate)

Trident United Way – Trident United Way’s 211 Helpline can help people and families access local resources like food, healthcare services, mental health, and other resources available in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. (Donate)

The Medical University of South Carolina – MUSC is looking to raise money for life-saving efforts in the Lowcountry. Student scholarships, patient care needs and medical research are where the money donated on Giving Tuesday will go to. (Donate)