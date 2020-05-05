GivingTuesday provides opportunity to help those affected by COVID-19

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – This GivingTuesday there are organizations focused on giving some relief to the hundreds of thousands who have filed for unemployment in South Carolina.

GivingTuesday started in 2012 as a day to encourage everyone to be generous and help where you can. Today it is a global movement.

Non-profits such as East Cooper Meals on Wheels, who deliver food to those in need around the Charleston area, say the need for their services has been higher since Coronavirus pandemic started.

President of East Cooper Meals on Wheels George Roberts said his team is now serving someone who is being treated for the virus.

“We have other people who have come on new that are maybe elderly or have some chronic condition that they don’t even want to chance it going out to the grocery store or any where else so we’re serving them until this kind of passes over. So we’re serving everyone that we have served plus more,” said Roberts.

Many of the organizations that are serving the most vulnerable are reliant on donations to keep them running.

“We put every penny to good use. Meals are going out and we desperately need the money to support that. It’s staying right here local and helping may be your next-door neighbor who is homebound and can’t prepare a meal and needs us to serve them.” George Roberts, East Cooper Meals on Wheels President

Roberts says it takes $4,000 a day for Meals on Wheels to operate and feed almost 300 people.

“Every dollar counts for us. Our average meal costs $3 so that’s not a large sum of money and every dollar counts.”

The Medical University of South Carolina is also accepting donations this GivingTuesday to raise money for Coronavirus related testing. You can find more information here.

Click here For more information on GivingTuesday.