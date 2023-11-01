CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews will begin construction for the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project starting Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Work is scheduled for Nov. 1 – 3 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to Charleston County Government officials, drivers can expect crews working on the eastbound and westbound inside travel lanes alongside select left turns from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive.

There will be traffic control signs, message boards, and reduced speed limit warnings. Drivers should be cautious while driving through the area.

This construction project will help with traffic congestion along the parkway and improve bike and pedestrian access.