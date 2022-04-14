CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In a new partnership with CommunityWorks, Cummins Inc. is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to offer more resources to small businesses in the Charleston area.

The $650,000 investment will provide small Black-owned businesses with capital, technical, and financial coaching, according to a release.

“For over 30 years Cummins has been strengthening its roots in Charleston and continually invests in this community,” said Executive Director, External Diversity Initiatives, Latonya Sisco. “We launched Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE) as a step to help undo the systemic discrimination against the Black community in the U.S.”

Sisco mentions that generating economic empowerment through Black wealth is one of the four pillars of CARE, and aims to support the Black community in Charleston.

Small Black-owned businesses in the Charleston area are welcome to apply for loans between $1,000 and $250,000 at communityworkscarolina.org/cummins.