Gloria Gaynor in Charleston for one night only

“I Will Survive” superstar, Gloria Gaynor will be performing at the Charleston Gaillard Center for one night only on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Gloria Gaynor’s career goes back 50 years, achieving international fame with hit songs and her philanthropic efforts. After recently receiving her bachelor’s degree in behavioral sciences, Gloria donates her talents to charity work and various organizations that help at-risk youth and families.

She actually changed the lyrics of her legendary song for a music video used by the Miami Children’s Hospital to raise funds for their life-saving efforts.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she honored essential workers and first responders by bringing in 2021 signing her anthem “I Will Survive” in New York City’s Time Square, which was streamed by millions globally.

Gloria continues to write and record new music, recently releasing her new gospel-rooted album, “TESTIMONY.”

Active on all social media platforms as @GloriaGaynor, she loves staying connected with her fans by offering encouragement and sharing her music.

Tickets for her upcoming performance will go on sale Friday June, 25 at 11 AM EST at gaillardcenter.org.