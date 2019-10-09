GO RED: How you can become an ambassador for the American Heart Association

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you a survivor of heart disease, stroke or a caretaker of someone who is?

We want to hear from survivors, caregivers, first responders, and community members who are passionate about creating a healthier Lowcountry.

You are invited to come out to the American Heart Association’s Go Red Casting Call on Thursday, October 10th.

This is your chance to help save lives here at home.

If you are interested in being an ambassador for the American Heart Association, click here to sign up.