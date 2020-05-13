Goats return to Goat Island for the summer

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/NBC Newschannel) – The famous inhabitants of Goat Island have returned to their summer dwelling.

The goats made their annual trek back to the island Tuesday morning, but to a little less fanfare than usual.

The hooved residents have called the island, near Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, home for decades to help manage the underbrush.

They’re taken off the island every year just before cold weather hits, and then returned in the spring.

However, this year, due to coronavirus, their return was delayed, and they didn’t have the usual large audience of onlookers to welcome them back.

It was still an event though, and quite a task for the goat wranglers to herd them on the boat and onto the island.

The Marshwalk will be their summer stomping grounds until November, when they are once again moved to their winter home.